Watch live: Christopher Luxon gives post-Cabinet press conference

That’s a reduction of about 80,000 children between 2018 and 2028.

Ardern also set an intermediate target of 9% by June this year.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The latest data indicate that target will be missed significantly; Statistics New Zealand figures show 12.5% of children – some 143,700 kids – are experiencing material hardship.

Advice to the minister said the “estimated costs of now meeting these targets would require investment in the region of $3 billion per year”.

Luxon could also be questioned on pressures in the health system.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Shane Reti revealed he had sought advice to address nitrous oxide use after reports of its rising popularity among young people in New Zealand.

“Smokefree enforcement officers have even reported seeing nitrous oxide products – nangs – for sale in vape stores. This is extremely concerning,” Reti said in a statement.

Reti said he had received advice from the Ministry of Health last week about a change of approach that would clarify the law for suppliers and users of nitrous oxide. This would enable police to prosecute the sale and use of the substance for recreational use, he said.

“Nitrous oxide has several legitimate uses, but we also know it is increasingly being used as a recreational drug,” said Reti in a statement.

The Government has a fairly busy legislative week this week, with the first reading of the Parliament Bill set down this week. The Parliament Bill will give Parliament greater control over its own finances.



