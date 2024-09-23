Watch live: Christopher Luxon gives post-Cabinet press conference

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will give his post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm. He will be joined by Finance and Public Service Minister Nicola Willis.
Luxon will take questions on the issues of the day, including the revelation published by Newstalk ZB that sticking to the previous Government’s child poverty targets was likely to cost $3 billion a year.
Earlier this year, the Government amended those child poverty targets after receiving advice saying they could no longer be achieved.
An April, a ministerial briefing from Treasury revealed the Labour Government’s poverty targets were “no longer realistically achievable”.
In 2018, then-Child Poverty Reduction Minister (now Dame) Jacinda Ardern set a long-term goal of reducing the number of children experiencing “material hardship” from 13.3% down to 6% by mid-2028.