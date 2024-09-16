Amazon tells staff to return to office five days a week

The news at Amazon comes as more companies pull back on remote work and crack down on enforcing return-to-office policies. Though Amazon is the first Big Tech company requiring a full week in the office, other tech companies have slowly been tweaking their policies over the past couple of years and taking some hard-line stances. SAP, AT&T and Dell are among those that have rolled back more flexible policies. As a result, some workers have pushed back with threats and protests, or even quit over the new policies.

Jassy said Amazon’s new policy would be similar to the pre-pandemic era. Employees may still have some exceptions to the rule if their child is sick, they have an emergency or they need to work in an isolated environment, for example, but will no longer be able to work from home two days a week without a reason - unless they have a remote work exception approved by their supervisor.

The company did not comment on how it intends to enforce the rule. And while Jassy recognised some employees “may have set up their personal lives in such a way that returning to the office consistently five days per week will require some adjustments,” he expected everyone to be compliant by January 2.

Jassy planned to increase the ratio of employees to managers to flatten the organisation and allow teams to move faster and decrease bureaucracy.

Moves such as Amazon’s come with consequences, said Prithwiraj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor who studies remote work. Choudhury said research had shown when companies roll back flexible work policies, they often lose top performers, diverse workers and job candidates. It was also often a way for companies to lower their headcount without layoffs.

“This seems to be a step back in time,” he said. “It’s regressive leadership.”

Choudhury did not believe the tide was turning on hybrid work. About 41% of people did their jobs with hybrid arrangements as of September 1, according to data from the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes conducted by WFH Research, a group of researchers from the University of Chicago, MIT, Stanford University and Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México. That number has hovered between 40% and 50% since January.

“We are squarely in the hybrid world,” Choudhury said. “The challenge is how to figure out hybrid.”

The best way was to leave it up to teams to determine how often, when and where they should be meeting, Choudhury said.

While Amazon is rolling flexibility back, other companies, such as job review service Glassdoor, are doubling down. The company closed its last remaining two offices in the United States as it continues to be remote-first.