Public Service Minister Nicola Willis addressed the elephant in the room, front-footing a discussion about her public service cuts when she met members of the union representing the public service at a meeting in Wellington today.
“Of course I mentioned it,” Willis said when asked whether she discussed the job losses with gathered Public Service Association members.
“I mentioned that upfront and specifically. I absolutely acknowledge the hard financial times that we are in have meant that people have lost their jobs and that is tough on them and tough on their families,” she said.
There had been concerns Willis would receive a frosty reception. Willis said she had seen someone who identified themselves as a PSA member joke on social media about pelting her with eggs.
Willis justified the cuts, which some estimates have put at about 6000 jobs disestablished, on the fact the Government inherited a large fiscal deficit, although a large portion of the Government’s spending cuts were also used to pay for the Government’s tax plan.