Follow our live Budget Day coverage here.

Tax cuts

Tax cuts from $4 - $40 a fortnight for all workers on more than $14,000 after the Budget delivered on National’s election campaign promise. The $3.7 billion tax cuts kick in from 31 July.

Other tax help

The Working for Families in-work tax credit will increase, giving 160,000 low and middle income families with children up to $50 a fortnight. The income cap for the Independent Earner Tax Credit will also increase from $48,000 to $70,000 - meaning 420,000 more people will be eligible.

Health

$8.15 billion in health over the next four years, mainly to cover cost pressures - including $3.4 billion in hospital and speciality services and $2.12 billion for primary care and public health. Specific measures include funding security staff in emergency departments and extending the Breast Screening programme to 70 - 74 year olds. The Budget does not deliver on National’s promise to fund new cancer treatments, Nicola Willis said it was a work in progress.

Education

$3 billion including $1.5 billion for new schools and classrooms, $67 million for structured literacy support and $477 m for Healthy School Lunches

Police

$651 million over four years, including $226m to deliver an extra 500 police by the end of 2025, money for new cars and equipment and $242m for the pending decision on Police pay.

The cuts

Almost $6 billion has been shaved off spending through cuts to back office staff and to government programmes. $3.7 billion is being used to pay for tax cuts.

The spending

The operations allowance (new spending) was $3.2 billion and Finance Minister Nicola Willis has set a tight allowance of $2.4 billion for the next three Budgets.

The outlook

Treasury is forecasting inflation to drop back below 3 per cent by the end of the year and the Government books are now expected to be back in surplus (just) by 2027/2028)

Disabilities

An extra $1.1 billion over five years to address demand on the Ministry of Disabled People after budget shortfalls in recent years.

Māori development and Te Matatini

A Budget that saw cuts to the Ministry of Maori Development, but delivered long-term funding of $48.7m to the kapa haka festival, Te Matatini.



