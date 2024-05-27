- National’s tax cuts will be the centrepiece of the Budget on May 30, and Finance Minister Nicola Willis has been open about funding them partly by slashing government spending.
- National campaigned on adjusting the tax thresholds in a way that would cost almost $9 billion over four years, alongside other tax changes worth an additional $5.6b over four years. How these would be paid for was immediately questioned, and since the coalition Government was formed, Willis’ task has been more difficult as National dropped its proposal for a foreign buyer tax.
- Willis hasn’t said whether the tax relief she will announce this week will be the same as what National campaigned on, but it will provide relief to working New Zealanders and will be paid for by a mix of new revenue streams as well as savings. So where has the slash come from?
$7.47 billion over four years
This was revealed in Willis’ mini-Budget in December, and includes:
- $2.61b by scrapping several policies and projects including free ECE for 2-year-olds ($1.18b), Let’s Get Wellington Moving ($525m), Labour’s RMA reforms ($302m), Fair Pay Agreements ($65m), subsidised public transport for 5 to 12-year-olds and 13 to 24-year-olds ($265m), industry transformation plans ($127m), and the clean car discount ($50m).
- $2b from the Emissions Trading Scheme by scrapping the GIDI fund subsidising businesses to cut emissions ($647m), and returning committed funding from the Climate Emergency Response Fund ($900m) and the National Land Transport Fund ($500m).
- $2.8b from tax and benefit changes (including $2.31b from ending commercial buildings depreciation, and $676m by indexing benefits to inflation instead of wage growth), but returning the bright-line test to two years will cost the Government $180m. Not included in this (and more than offset by it) is the phasing in of interest deductibility for landlords (which will cost the Government $2.9b).
$1.5b in annual savings from slimming down the public service
This also includes about
Stopping the money tap, altering programmes, avoiding future big bills
