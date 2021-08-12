Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Lake Onslow, a thousand pound gorilla 'kneecapping' a solution to Monday's problem

6 minutes to read
Energy Minister Megan Woods insists the 2018 oil and gas ban did not contribute to Monday's problems, but a combination of energy policies may make a solution more difficult. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

ANALYSIS:

As businesses and households turn on more electrical devices, the electricity grid could become more prone to demand spikes.

But the direction of government policy, from discouraging gas to contemplating monumental investment in a

