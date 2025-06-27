Hundreds of thousands of Aucklanders pocked an extra $364 last year in Entrust dividends.

More than 360,000 Auckland households and businesses will soon pocket hundreds of dollars when they get their annual Entrust dividend.

The payment to eligible beneficiaries in central, east and south Auckland last year was $364.

Entrust, which is a 75% shareholder of lines and gas company Vector, usually pays the cash dividend to Vector customers within the Entrust district in September.

Entrust chairwoman Denise Lee urged eligible power account holders to check their details now so they could choose whether to have their dividend paid to their bank accounts or as a credit to their power accounts.

“It’s an easy process … having up-to-date information now means that power account holders receive their dividend without delay when the dividend is paid later this year,” Lee said.