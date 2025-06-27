“By far the easiest and quickest way for people to update their payment preference is online via Entrust’s secure web platform. We know that our dividend is really appreciated, and we want to make it easy for people to receive it.”
Entrust said letters and emails would be going out this week to eligible power account holders.
Since 1994, the annual Entrust dividend has provided a yearly injection of more than $120 million to communities in central, east and south Auckland.
Those communities have received more than $2 billion in total dividends from Entrust.
Vector reported a group net profit after tax of $118m for the first half of the 2025 financial year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for continuing operations were $202m, up 16%.
The company has said it will pay an unimputed interim dividend of 12 cents per share.
Three easy steps to getting Entrust’s 2025 dividend:
- Check your letterbox or email inbox for the Entrust pack – out this week.
- If the account holder details are correct and you don’t want to change the payment method (direct credit to bank account or credit to power account), do nothing. Otherwise, update your payment details online via Entrust’s secure web platform by 5pm on Friday, August 8. Change all other details, such as your account name, with your electricity retailer.
- To receive future Entrust communications via email, check and update your email details with your electricity retailer.