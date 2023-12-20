Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Nicola Willis’ mini-Budget and Treasury’s Hyefu show something’s going to have to give to get books back in shape

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlines the Government's mini-Budget. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

Something is going to have to give.

This is the message that resonates through the Government’s mini-Budget and Treasury’s half-yearly economic forecasts.

The state of both the economy and the government’s finances deteriorated by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business