What sort of economic conditions are Kiwis facing as we head into Christmas? Photo / Paul Taylor

New data due this morning will give us some insight into the state of the economy as we head into Christmas. Gross Domestic Product data for the third quarter to September 30 lands at 10.45am.

Economists expect that it will show the economy is still growing - just.

But they warn that for many people conditions will feel recessionary. Once New Zealand’s strong population growth is factored in (a net migration gain of 118,000 in the year to September) it is likely we’ve seen the economy shrink on a per capita basis.

Kiwibank is picking just 0.2 per cent GDP growth for the quarter.

Chief economist Jarrod Kerr noted that, regardless of whether we technically land in recession or not, the next few months will be very subdued.

“For us, it’s a bit of a change in direction from our initial estimate of a 0.2 per cent contraction,” he says. “But let’s be clear. It has nothing to do with a stronger than expected economy, and everything to do with our record-breaking net migration.

“In the year alone we’ve imported a net 120,000 migrants. Helping grow our population by 2.7 per cent in the year end September 2023. Our larger population is supporting higher output and higher demand. But take that away, and we would have very likely been embarking on the first quarter of our second recession of the year.”





ANZ’s Miles Workman struck a similar tone. ANZ is picking 0.3 per cent growth for the quarter - in line with the RBNZ’s latest forecast.

Workman notes that it is a very different story if we look at per capita GDP.

“Growth in the population of 0.6 per cent (q/q) means our expectation for headline GDP growth of 0.3 per cent implies a per capita contraction is on the cards,” he said.

“Looking forward, while the economy may avoid another technical recession at the headline level, the per-capita cut of these data probably won’t be so lucky.”

Subtract surging migration from the picture and the underlying state of the economy would be very soft indeed, Workman said.

“And while migration is making it easier for firms to find the workers they need, the RBNZ’s assessment is that net migration is a small net positive for inflation, suggesting the more migration-driven growth we get, perhaps the more pain the RBNZ will need to inflict at a per-capita level, whether that’s through more hikes or just holding rates where they are for longer.”

ASB economists are picking 0.2 per cent growth for the quarter but also note we are facing a “per capita recession”.

