Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown are set to make a pre-Budget transport announcement this morning.

Luxon and Brown are making the announcement from east Auckland from 9am. It will be live-streamed in this article.

Earlier this week, Brown unveiled a new roading project scheme, Roads of Regional Significance. Similar to the current Roads of National Significance, the programme will focus on important roads in the regions.









Today’s news is the latest pre-Budget announcement by the government. Associate Education Minister David Seymour has announced $153 million in funding for charter schools and Defence Minister Judith Collins has announced $571m in funding to boost pay for Defence Force staff, upgrade its NH90 helicopter fleet and replace dated military vehicles.

Today’s announcement comes as the clock ticks down to the Budget day, May 30. Luxon made this first pre-Budget speech this week hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber.

“We were elected on a platform of delivering tax relief to those families and I don’t plan on breaking that promise,” Luxon told business leaders in Auckland.

“Kiwis struggling with the cost of living – the squeezed middle – deserve support.”

Last week, Finance Minister Nicola Willis promised 83 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 15 and 93 per cent of households would benefit from tax relief in the forthcoming Budget.

“We will responsibly deliver these lower taxes for low and middle-income families, by fully-funding them with a package of careful savings and targeted revenue measures,” Willis said.