Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Post-Budget snap poll gives Nicola Willis a lukewarm pass - but the cancer drug fail grates - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis talks to Jenee Tibshraeny about her first Budget. Video / Marty Melville

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a life member of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics