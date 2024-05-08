Watch live: Nicola Willis delivers pre-Budget speech

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver the first of a series of pre-Budget speeches this morning, setting the scene for the Budget which will be delivered at the end of this month, on May 30.

The speech will be delivered to the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce.

With the change of government last year, very little is known about what will be in the Budget. Willis has not published her operating or capital allowances yet, despite this being common prior to the Budget.

In her Budget Policy Statement, Willis said, however, that the Government will be moving back to a traditional debt metric, net core Crown debt, rather than simply net debt, which was favoured by the last Government.

The new Government has made three significant pre-Budget announcements: an investment of more than $60 million in rolling out mandatory structured literacy in schools; a $1.9 billion investment in Corrections; and a time-limited allocation of $478m for continuing the free school lunches programme.

On Monday, the OECD released its most recent report on the New Zealand economy. The report included some recommendations the Government is unlikely to agree to, like the implementation of a Capital Gains Tax, and others that it might, like the return of more conventional fiscal discipline.

The OECD criticised the way the last Government had a tendency to spend more than it had allocated itself. Willis made much of that criticism in the House this week.

“The OECD report says that expenditure slippage, to use the OECD term, arose in two main ways: first, from 2021 onwards the Government set relatively high operating allowances in advance of its Budgets, and, second, when it came to the Budget itself, the actual amount of spending was higher still.

“This is borne out by the relevant Budget documents. For example, the operating allowance for Budget 2023 was originally set at $2.6 billion then was successively raised to $2.7 billion, $4 billion, and, finally, $4.5 billion. The actual new spending in Budget 2023 was $4.8 billion. That is how spending overruns happen,” Willis said.

The OECD also advised ensuring that any tax cuts were fully funded through spending cuts and revenue-raising measures. Willis said that the Budget will be consistent with this advice.







