The Government's drive to cut costs could lead to an overall loss of 3900 jobs in the public sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A public servant says the Government’s cuts feel like the Hunger Games and the Budget provides no certainty about their future.

A former contractor at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage has found a new job in Sydney, while her husband and their dog remain in Wellington.

A solo parent at Kāinga Ora doesn’t know whether he will have a role in the agency’s new structure, creating an unclear future for him and his two teenagers at home.

Two employees at the Ministry for the Environment worry that even if they have jobs at the end of the Government’s cost-cutting, workloads will increase for those who remain.

These are just some of the thousands of people affected by the Government’s drive to reduce public spending. Most of those the Herald spoke to wanted to remain anonymous to protect their future job prospects.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said this week the cuts could lead to an overall loss of 3900 jobs, comprising about 2750 currently filled roles and about 1150 vacancies.

“Our hearts go out to anyone losing their jobs, but Budget 2024 has required us to carefully prioritise taxpayer dollars. Budget 2024 is unashamedly a budget for the frontline,” she said.

Meanwhile, a greater focus on restraint across the public sector is expected to go on well beyond the Budget, according to a leaked document from one agency, and official communications from others.

Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Duane Leo described the Budget as a “dark day” for the public service.

More cuts loom, concern about workloads

A Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) employee said morale was at an all-time low and the Budget had not provided any relief or certainty.

“It feels like every week there is a new change proposal and it’s a bit like the Hunger Games – you survive one round but there is no guarantee that you will make it to the next one in one piece.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the government's hearts go out to anyone losing their jobs, but Budget 2024 has required it to carefully prioritise taxpayer dollars. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government gave MBIE a savings target of 7.5 per cent, equating to $233.9 million. Budget 2024 confirmed the ministry has cut $231.5m. A further $254.2m in savings has also been signalled.

The employee said those unaffected by the job cuts so far found themselves taking on additional work and responsibility.

“Mistakes are being made, and it means it takes time to fix them and clean up the fallout.

“The Government has committed to supporting the frontline and improving services like mental health and health services.

“The increased workload is surely going to lead to more stress, a detrimental impact on our mental health, and the way we are working is definitely not efficient or reducing costs.”

‘There’s no real knowing where the cuts will fall’

Two employees at the Ministry for the Environment said they were holding their breath to find out their fate.

The Budget revealed total cuts in spending over the next four financial years at the ministry amounted to $374m, the PSA reported.

This includes reducing staff, slashing funding for the Climate Change Commission, climate change programmes, work monitoring the environment, and waste minimisation programmes.

Ministry documents seen by the Herald said a staffing change proposal will be released on June 5 and open for consultation until June 26.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancy are open until August 16.

“Our main concerns are workloads further increasing, career progression blocked, plus a lot of work to date getting thrown in the bin,” one employee told the Herald.

“It’s quite scary, there’s no real knowing where exactly the cuts are going to fall – and even if you’re safe, there’s the concern about workload increasing with fewer staff,” another employee said.

Former contractor moves to Australia

Lisa Chatfield was working at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage on a fixed-term contract when the extent of the job cuts became clear.

She was working as a principal adviser with extensive experience in the film and television industry.

Chatfield considered her job prospects in Wellington were not good between the public sector cuts and the challenging state of the media sector, in particular broadcasting.

She has found a job at a production company in Sydney but her husband and their dog remain in the capital.

“I don’t actually know yet what the reality of living separated is going to look like for us long-term and how sustainable that is but I’m grateful for work.

“I feel lucky that I’ve moved to a market that feels energised.”

Chatfield described the 2023 election campaign as eye-opening.

“It was quite challenging to be part of a workforce that was quite actively dehumanised during that election campaign and really made into a budget problem as opposed to having anything to do with service delivery.”

