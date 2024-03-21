Voyager 2023 media awards
Free early childhood education: National’s ‘Family Boost’ policy missing in action, ECE teachers failed by system - Virginia Oakly

By Virginia Oakly
For parents of two-year-old children, the first of March this year might have passed with some disappointment. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

For parents of two-year-old children, the first of March this year might have passed with some disappointment.

The first of March was the day the former government’s extension of the highly successful 20 education (ECE) policy to two-year-olds was due to come into effect, which would have provided $133 per week of savings to thousands of families with young children. Meanwhile, and despite big talk on the campaign trail, the National party’s alternative ‘Family Boost’ policy, which promised young families a rebate of up to $75 per week for childcare costs, is currently missing in action. On average, each family will get only $36 from the scheme. Families with two- year-old children will likely be much worse off. Very few families will receive the $75 per week per child as advertised during the election, according to the CTU.

