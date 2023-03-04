Watch live: Christopher Luxon announces cost of living policy

Focus Live: Chris Luxon delivers State of the Nation

Consultants and the cost of living are front of mind for National leader Christopher Luxon as he delivers his State of the Nation speech on Sunday.

The State of the Nation speech is a particularly important scene-setter and gives the opposition a chance to set out what it thinks is wrong with the country and how it plans to fix it.

Luxon has made two attempts to schedule and deliver the speech, but was foiled by Cyclone Gabrielle and the resulting clean-up.

The announcement has been teased as focusing on the cost of living, which National believes will be top of mind for voters this election.

National will also take aim at the Government’s fondness for employing expensive consultants. Spending on consultants reached more than $1 billion a year under the current Government and is now well above that level.

Luxon took aim at Labour’s splurge on consultants in his first - and so far only - Question time clash with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this year.

In 2018, Hipkins as minister of state services had tried to control the elevated spend on consultants by encouraging agencies to bring work in-house. However, as Luxon noted, the policy did not arrest the precipitous growth in consultant spend.

Hipkins defended himself by pointing to the pandemic as a reason for the elevated spend. Nonetheless, non-Covid projects like the TVNZ-RNZ merger, Auckland light rail, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Three Waters, and the health sector reforms have all spent up large on consultants.

National has something of a cost of living policy already in the form of its promise to index tax brackets for inflation.

The policy was announced by the party last year and was costed at $1.7b (inflation since then has led some commentators to put the cost at closer to $1.9b).

That policy would adjust tax thresholds for the inflation experienced during the early years of the current Government. It would mean all income taxpayers paying less tax.

Luxon has been trying to keep his head down since Parliament returned for the year last month.

He made the tactical decision to let the Government soak up most of the attention during the immediate aftermath of the cylone, judging that putting his head above the parapet was too high risk.

He re-emerged however, to criticise Hipkins’ dismissal of reports of high levels of crime in Hawke’s Bay following the cyclone.

While the police say crime levels are not elevated, both the police and Hipkins himself, acknowledged that specific incidents they had previously dismissed - like a gun being pulled on roadworkers - did actually take place.

National also criticised the method of the Government’s economic support for the region, and the slow pace at which it was delivered. The party noted it was too ad hoc and did not give great enough certainty.

They said the speed at which the package was delivered compared unfavourably with the wage subsidies National put in place following the Kaikoura earthquake.

Last weekend, National rolled out its first policy of the election year: an alternative to the Government’s Three Waters policy.

While the Government would centralise water service delivery using four massive water entities, National would leave the task mainly up to councils.

The speech will set the scene for the week in Parliament, which returns from a one-week recess this week for the first proper sitting block of the year - the first sitting block having been disrupted by the cyclone.