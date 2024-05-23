Finance Minister Nicola Willis will make a speech at 2pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver a pre-Budget speech to the Employers and Manufacturers Association today.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 2pm and it will be livestreamed by the Herald.

It will mark precisely one week before Willis will publish her first Budget.

In her first pre-Budget speech, delivered at the start of the month, Willis confirmed the Budget would include adjustments to income tax thresholds, but did not specify how much. National campaigned on lifting tax thresholds by 11.5 per cent to compensate for some of the inflation witnessed since the last time brackets were set in 2010.

“I’m very pleased to announce today that our tax relief package will increase the take-home income of 83 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 15 and 94 per cent of households,” Willis said then.

She confirmed that it was Treasury’s belief the tax package was “revenue-neutral”, meaning any revenue lost from tax cuts would be made up by revenue increases elsewhere or spending cuts.

“We will responsibly deliver these lower taxes for low and middle-income families, by fully funding them with a package of careful savings and targeted revenue measures,” Willis said.

Willis said the tax relief will be funded “from within the operating allowance through a mixture of savings, reprioritisation, and additional revenue sources. This means funding our tax package will not add to net core Crown debt”.

She said she had also received new modelling from Treasury that supports the belief that her version of “fiscally neutral tax relief” will not add to inflation.

“Treasury modelling indicates that fiscally neutral tax relief – financed through reduced government consumption - reduces inflationary pressure and nominal interest rates. This is mainly because there is generally a lower multiplier on tax relief than for general government consumption. This means our decision to fund tax relief in the Budget will not add to inflation,” Willis said.

“Increases to the current income tax thresholds will allow hard-working New Zealanders to keep more of what they earn, compensate for the impact of fiscal drag on average tax rates, and ensure there is a greater financial return from work. Tax relief will be good for our economy.”

Willis’ opposite number, Labour’s Barbara Edmonds, jumped into the fray this week with her own pre-Budget speech, setting out her own criteria for tax cuts. She said any tax cuts must meet four criteria:

that tax cuts must not require borrowing;

services should not be cut to fund them;

tax cuts should not exacerbate inflationary pressures;

tax cuts should not lead to greater inequalities.

