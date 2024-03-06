Auckland's mayor wants his integrated transport plan to guide investment priorities.

Major highway projects identified by the government as priorities for Auckland aren’t priorities for mayor Wayne Brown.

On Monday, the transport minister released the draft Government policy statement on land transport, a strategic document that functions as a transport budget.

It provisioned for more than $20 billion in spending between 2024 and 2027, including a major focus on new roads of national significance, a return to the highway-building programme of the last National-led regime.

In an interview with BusinessDesk, Brown jokingly referred to them as roads of National Party significance.

And he pushed back against the idea roading projects campaigned on by the party in the election period should trump priorities identified by his Auckland integrated transport plan, still under development.

