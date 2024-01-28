Bayfair Shopping Centre in Mount Maunganui was evacuated yesterday due to a robbery of Michael Hill Jewellers store. Video / Supplied

By RNZ

Michael Hill says it has confidence in its jewellery stores’ security measures, despite two more of its branches being targeted in smash-and-grab raids this weekend.

In the latest in a string of robberies at the chain store’s branches over the past two years, robbers struck its Bayfair shop in Mt Maunganui yesterday.

And today, police arrested a young person after an armed robbery at the Michael Hill store in Silverdale Mall on the Hibiscus Coast around 11.20am.

“The offender was armed with a hammer, and left the store after the fog cannon was activated,” police said in a statement regarding the Silverdale incident.

He left the scene and headed to the Northern Motorway before being stopped north of the Lonely Track Road Overbridge.

“A youth has been taken into custody and charges are being considered,” police said.

In a statement, Michael Hill Jeweller said today’s attack in Silverdale was an attempted smash-and-grab, but the offender was unable to penetrate displays protected by armoured glass. Fog cannons were also activated.

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said in a statement “security and safeguarding measures remain integral” for the chain.

“We have continued to review our security measures to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our team and customers.”

With “continued offending in New Zealand”, the company been rolling out a raft of new security measures, including smash-proof glass, extra fog cannons, alarm screamers and personal alarms for staff.

DNA spray technology was also being used to protect staff and customers.

Bracken said it was “incredibly disturbing” to see the robberies continue and they would prioritise the installation of assault glass across all stores.

Other robberies of Michael Hill stores in the past two years include:

