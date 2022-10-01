Footage of the robbery shows loud bangs as thieves smash the Michael Hill Jeweller store. Video / Supplied

Footage of the robbery shows loud bangs as thieves smash the Michael Hill Jeweller store. Video / Supplied

Chaotic new vision has emerged of a group of masked thieves casually smashing the glass cabinets of a jewellery story at the Westfield Albany mall in Auckland before fleeing as other shoppers follow after them.

Westfield Albany confirmed a group of men ran into the mall on Friday evening and smashed cabinets at the Michael Hill Jeweller store.

A witness said they heard a loud bang near the food court just before 7pm, then seeing "hundreds of people" running out of the mall.

In new footage, the thieves with balaclavas and gloves on can be seen smashing multiple jewellery cabinets with ease.

Several shocked and alarmed shoppers then follow after the robbers filming them as they exit the mall through an entrance quite close to the Michael Hill Jeweller.

Hundreds of shoppers had already fled the scene.

Police said today they will continue to have focused foot and vehicle patrols around retail shopping centres and malls, as New Zealanders head into the school holiday period from this weekend.

Thieves fled the scene after robbing a jewellery store at Westfield Mall, Albany. Video / Supplied

On Friday, police confirmed they attended an "aggravated burglary" in the mall.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing to identify and locate offenders and confirm what was taken," police said.

Earlier this week, police arrested 14 young people after a spate of commercial aggravated robberies in Auckland and Waikato.

A police spokesperson said they acknowledge there have been incidents at some shopping centres during opening hours recently, "which has rightly caused concern amongst the community".

"Police work with management and retailers at shopping centres across our cities on a regular and ongoing basis, providing advice to help keep their stores secure," police said in a statement.

"We have also deployed additional staff where necessary.

"Our staff have increased patrols in shopping malls and retail areas that have been the target of recent offending.

"While shopping malls often employ their own security personnel to provide reassurance and a preventative presence in the mall, police always take the lead in responding to criminal activity.

"There continue to be individuals within our communities who think it is acceptable to unlawfully take property and threaten or harm others.

"Police work hard to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, responding quickly when offences occur and bringing offenders before the courts.

Auckland City police arrested six people after an aggravated robbery at St Lukes Mall last week.

Offenders wearing masks and carrying batons targeted Stewart Dawsons, smashing glass cabinets and grabbing jewellery before fleeing.

About $371,000 worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen from the store.