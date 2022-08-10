Teen arrested over several aggravated jewellery robberies across Auckland

Michael Hill, Takapuna, was ram-raided earlier this month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 17-year-old has been arrested over several robberies across Auckland.

Police said they carried out a search warrant at an address in Henderson where they found a significant amount of jewellery.

The jewellery, police said, is believed to have been stolen from Michael Hill stores during several different burglaries in the past month.

Further searches unearthed allegedly stolen liquor and tobacco, a car, motorbike, and cannabis packaged for supply at the address, a police spokesperson said.

The alleged offender is due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court today charged with the aggravated robbery of the Fifth Avenue Jewellers in Takapuna on April 20, the aggravated robbery of Michael Hill Takapuna on June 16 and the burglary at Super Liquor Sunnybrae on August 9.

The spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing to establish the origins of some of the jewellery and further charges are under consideration.