Police search for perpetrators of brazen daylight burglary of Michael Hill jewellery store in Hastings

Police are searching for the perpetrators of a brazen daylight burglary of a jewellery store in Hastings on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police responded to a report of a break-in at a commercial premises on Heretaunga St West about 2.15pm on Sunday.

“A group of offenders have entered the store and taken items before leaving in a stolen vehicle,” the police spokesperson said.

A group of people parked their vehicle on the footpath before taking items from the Michael Hill store in Hastings on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A video taken by a witness shows a car parked on the footpath outside the Michael Hill store and what appears to be multiple people running from the shop to the car putting items into it before getting in.

The police spokesperson said the offenders’ vehicle was found abandoned on Waipuna St, Mahora, not long after the burglary.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

