Bystanders pin an alleged thief to ground after a jewellery store at a busy Hamilton mall was robbed. Video / Supplied

Less than a week after one Michael Hill store in Hamilton was robbed, a second in the town was raided early on Anzac Day.

It follows an alleged robbery of a third Michael Hill store, in Taupō, on Monday morning.

Police were trying to identify and track down the offenders involved in the latest burglary, which occurred about 9.30am on Hamilton’s Victoria St.

Shattered glass could be seen littering the floor of Centre Place in Hamilton’s CBD, where a door to the jewellery store had been smashed.

Last Friday, police arrested a man after a group of armed offenders robbed the Michael Hill at Chartwell Shopping Centre, also in Hamilton.

Video footage showed bystanders pinning the man, who could be seen smirking at the camera, on the ground before police took him away.

Meanwhile, in Taupō, five youths were arrested after a robbery on Horomatangi St about 11.20am yesterday.

Alleged thieves brandished a hammer in Taupō, witness says

Bay of Plenty and Taupō police confirmed five youths were taken into custody and were “assisting police with inquiries”.

Store manager Christy Wang said three female staff members were in the store at the time and were shaken after the incident but not hurt. She was arranging counselling for them.

Wang was not on duty at the time, but she understood the youths may have been brandishing a hammer. Cabinets were broken in the incident and jewellery was allegedly taken.

She said a member of the public attempted to apprehend one of the youths as they exited the store and police arrived on the scene very soon after.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 105, quoting event number P054414308, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Floor strewn with diamonds at Chartwell

An employee at Lower Clothing, opposite the jewellery store at Chartwell, said the shopping centre floor was strewn with thousands of dollars worth of diamonds as offenders stormed in and smashed glass cases and cabinets.

“I went outside and could see families running all over and people panicking,” the worker said.

The group of about six robbers wielded hammers and knives and brandished them towards security and mall staff before taking off with a bag full of jewellery.

Police confirmed they were alerted to a robbery unfolding at commercial premises on Hukanui Rd in Chartwell.

Bystanders held one thief on the ground inside Lower Clothing with the doors closed while they waited for police to arrive.

One of the accused was caught by a security guard and workers from other stores while trying to flee.

“They dragged him from the couch to inside our store and they all fell over on top of the pot plant ... We opened the doors so they could bring him in, and then we closed them,” said the Lower Clothing employee.

“We weren’t scared at all, more just annoyed at what they had done to Michael Hill,” they said.

The Herald approached Michael Hill for comment.

“Police have taken one person into custody and charges are being considered,” a spokesperson said.

A video obtained by the Herald shows two police officers escorting a smirking man in handcuffs out of a store in the shopping centre as members of the public look on.

A witness to the smash-and-grab wrote on Facebook that when police brought the man out from the store, he was smirking and laughing while being escorted away in handcuffs.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

“We want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated, and we are working hard to locate the other people involved,” a spokesperson said.

Waikato police arrest 10 in relation to recent burglaries

This arrest comes after Waikato police today announced that they have made 10 arrests in relation to recent burglaries.

“North Waikato police have arrested and charged 10 people for separate burglaries over the last fortnight,” said Waikato West response manager Senior Sergeant Leo Belay.

These incidents were predominantly in the Huntly and Te Kauwhata areas.

“The burglaries have ranged from commercial premises to residential dwellings and farms, and all offenders have been - or are in the process of being - placed before the courts, with some facing multiple charges,” said Belay.

Property recovered includes tractors, motorbikes, machinery, general store goods and personal items.

Also, in the same period, Te Kauwhata police carried out search warrants resulting in the arrest of two offenders on five charges relating to methamphetamine.

Police seized methamphetamine and cash during these search warrants.

“These results are a direct reflection of the hard work that the frontline officers have put in and their commitment to holding these offenders accountable,” said Belay.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate remaining suspects, police said.

“Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111,” Belay said.

Other information can be reported to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.