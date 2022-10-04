Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Auckland ram raids: Local MP outraged by Takapuna jewellery store ram raids

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Police are investigating a ram-raid on a Takapuna jewellery store. Video / Supplied

A local MP wants the Police Minister to "step up to the plate" and take "accountability" after an Auckland jewellery store was hit by ram-raid thieves overnight - making it at least the third time this year.

North Shore MP Simon Watts posted his frustration of the ram raid on social media.

"It's outrageous that this is continuing to happen night after night across our city," he sad.

"The community here is rightly shocked.

"The Police Minister is in his Wellington bubble with his head in the sand while Kiwis no longer feel safe in their home, business and community.

"Soft on crime and out of touch with the reality of what we're facing. He needs to step up to the plate, take accountability and start delivering proper outcomes to keep Kiwis safe.

"We need to back our Police and give them the resources they need."

Police were called to the Michael Hill jewellery store on Hurstmere Rd, in Takapuna, just after 2am after reports that a car had been used to smash through the entrance.

It is understood a stolen vehicle was used in the incident and that it was found a few streets away on Harley Rd.

"Shortly after 2am a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store.

"A group of offenders have entered the store before fleeing in the vehicle," a Police spokesperson said.

"Police are working to establish what the offenders have stolen."

Photos from the scene show massive damage to one side of the store - with the roll-down steel doors holding no chance to the vehicle used to smash its way into the shop.

Broken glass can be seen littered everywhere inside the store with jewellery cabinets smashed to pieces.

This is the third time the jewellery store has been hit by thieves this year. It was targeted in June and August.

The damage left behind by ram raid thieves at the Michael Hill Jeweller store in Takapuna overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
In the incident in June, members of the public were shocked when a number of thieves carried out a brazen robbery in broad daylight - about 4.30pm.

Several bangs could be heard from inside the store, before those involved took off.

Members of the public took to social media to share their disbelief; posting videos of the incident.

Police have been busy overnight with yet another ram raid incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward
