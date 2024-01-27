Shoppers and retailers were evacuated from Silverdale Mall after a smash and grab robbery at Michael Hill Jewellery store.

Shoppers at the mall on a busy public holiday weekend were evacuated when fog cannons were activated.

One shop owner retreated back into her store, shut the double doors, and locked herself and a customer indoors during the robbery.

She said the whole attack lasted for less than five minutes and the cabinets smashing sounded like gunfire.

”I thought it might have been someone shooting because the bangs were so loud,” she said.

”Almost like walls falling down.”

She said the whole incident lasted for about five minutes, but shoppers and retailers were outside the mall for 45 minutes to an hour.

”It looked like the place was on fire. There was fog everywhere and there were a few chairs scattered everywhere.”

The whole experience left her shaken.

Police have been approached for comment and attempts have been made to contact the mall management.





It comes after a Michael Hill jewellery store was targeted at Bayfair Shopping Centre in Mt Maunganui yesterday.

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said in a statement last night, after the Bayfair smash-and-grab, that security and safeguarding measures remain integral.

“We have continued to review our security measures to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our team and customers,” Bracken said.

He said continued offending in New Zealand has prompted Michael Hill to roll out assault glass across its stores as an added security measure.

“This anti-bandit armoured glass can withstand repeated heavy blows, making it near impossible to penetrate.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to see these incidents continue, and as such the implementation of assault glass across all stores remains a priority”.