Latu-Vailea’s widower, Amanaki Vailea, was “going through it”, his brother told the Herald. Vailea, who moved from Tonga with his family about 2002, was in Pukekohe with his late wife’s parents when the Herald visited him.

Tributes have been left on social media by Latu-Vailea’s family, friends and co-workers.

She was described as a doting mum and helpful friend who loved life and those close to her.

“Why have you gone so soon?” one family member wrote.

This morning a few officers remained, picking through the wreckage, which included children’s shoes, a lunchbox and school supplies floating in the water.

Bouquets of flowers were left at the stretch of road locals have described as a “death trap”.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the triple-fatal crash near Waiuku. Photo / Michael Craig

The owner of the driveway beside the crash site said she watches the family of a crash victim in the same location from two years ago visit the site each year and grieve their loved one – she dreads having to watch the new family or families go through the same thing.

“They should have done something after the first death two years ago. But all they did was put the little red reflectors on the road there, so that it was more visible at nighttime.

“The first accident happened, I think it was something like two in the afternoon. This one happened at 3.30 in the afternoon. It was still plenty of light there.”

She was devastated another two children have died before any effective action has been taken to make the road safer.

Police are continuing their investigations into the triple-fatal crash near Waiuku that claimed the lives of two children, and a woman who was the mother of one of them and the aunt of the other. Photo / Michael Craig

She said she has to warn guests to wait 30 seconds before turning out or risk being smashed into by the cars that travel at 120km/h through the treacherous dips and turns.

“A speed camera on the road would be fantastic.

“Something needs to be done about it.

“Whether they get somebody down to start preparing the road so it’s got more traction on it … definitely bulldozing and taking out that dip so it’s flat.

“At the moment, it’s extremely dangerous.”

First person on the scene recounts horror crash

Billy McLean, the first man on the scene, said he initially thought something had fallen off a truck when he heard the faint bang of the crash.

His second thought was that it could have been a friend he was expecting shortly.

Instead, after he walked from his shed down his long driveway, he found 40cm of the car sticking out of the water, and he immediately jumped into action.

He said the car had flipped upside down – he could see a woman and two children inside, trapped.

“I went up to about my elbow and found the door handle.”

He said it appeared the car had hit a culvert on one side of his drive, flown over and then fallen in.

He doubted any speculation the car was speeding. He’d seen and heard car crashes before and said yesterday’s didn’t make anywhere near the same amount of noise.

The car left Masters Rd and ended up in a nearby creek. Photo / Michael Craig

“It was very subtle. My wife and kids were inside [the house], and they heard nothing. I had the shed door open, and I heard no revving engine, no squealing brakes, no nothing.”

He said it was not the first car to go into the creek, and when they do, it is fatal in most cases.

McLean said he was anxious about himself, his friends and his neighbours travelling along the road, and especially when pulling out on to it from his driveway.

“Now I and all my friends and family are risking our lives on a potential fatal crash just pulling out from that drive.

“I’ve been nervous ever since we lost [a neighbour to a crash when he pulled out onto the same road].”

The crash scene near Waiuku last night after a mother, daughter and niece died when a vehicle left the road and came to rest upside down in a creek. Photo / Mike Scott

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Jared Pirret, said the crash was “a confronting scene”.

“All emergency services deployed to the scene and worked together to carry out a rescue operation, and we acknowledge their professionalism.”

This morning a councillor of the South Auckland regional community said residents were reeling after the tragic crash.

“We’ve had our emergency services guys who are all locals, they’re all volunteers in the fire brigade and the police,” Franklin ward councillor Andy Baker said.

“They’ll be reeling from this. So, you know, it’s just a terrible, terrible thing.”

Council to consider any recommendations made after tragedy

A spokesperson for the Waikato District Council, who confirmed they do not share responsibility for the road with Auckland despite it crossing the border, said the road is scheduled for maintenance in the 2026-27 season, and they had not received any formal complaints since 2020.

“The only crash reported was the fatal crash in 2023 that occurred 120m east of this crash site.

“There have not been any other crashes reported at this site within the last five years.”

They were “aware of the increased traffic volume on Waiuku Rd as a popular alternative route to Pukekohe”.

“The speed limit was lowered in the 2018 speed limit bylaw review, and the signs were installed in May 2019.”

They said once the crash investigation is completed by police, the council will consider and respond to any actions or recommendations that arise.

Anyone who might have information to assist the police investigation can update them online or call 105 using the reference number 250715/829.