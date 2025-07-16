A resident living near the site of a fatal crash in Waiuku says she dreads watching another family grieve, after a similarly fatal crash happened in the same spot two years earlier.
Her comments come as the first person on the scene of the horror crash recounted the faint soundhe heard that first alerted him to the terrible scene before he came upon just 40cm of the car sticking out of the water.
Latu-Vailea’s widower, Amanaki Vailea, was “going through it”, his brother told the Herald. Vailea, who moved from Tonga with his family about 2002, was in Pukekohe with his late wife’s parents when the Herald visited him.
Tributes have been left on social media by Latu-Vailea’s family, friends and co-workers.
She was described as a doting mum and helpful friend who loved life and those close to her.
“Why have you gone so soon?” one family member wrote.
The owner of the driveway beside the crash site said she watches the family of a crash victim in the same location from two years ago visit the site each year and grieve their loved one – she dreads having to watch the new family or families go through the same thing.
“They should have done something after the first death two years ago. But all they did was put the little red reflectors on the road there, so that it was more visible at nighttime.
“The first accident happened, I think it was something like two in the afternoon. This one happened at 3.30 in the afternoon. It was still plenty of light there.”
She was devastated another two children have died before any effective action has been taken to make the road safer.
She said she has to warn guests to wait 30 seconds before turning out or risk being smashed into by the cars that travel at 120km/h through the treacherous dips and turns.
“A speed camera on the road would be fantastic.
“Something needs to be done about it.
“Whether they get somebody down to start preparing the road so it’s got more traction on it … definitely bulldozing and taking out that dip so it’s flat.
Council to consider any recommendations made after tragedy
A spokesperson for the Waikato District Council, who confirmed they do not share responsibility for the road with Auckland despite it crossing the border, said the road is scheduled for maintenance in the 2026-27 season, and they had not received any formal complaints since 2020.
“The only crash reported was the fatal crash in 2023 that occurred 120m east of this crash site.
“There have not been any other crashes reported at this site within the last five years.”
They were “aware of the increased traffic volume on Waiuku Rd as a popular alternative route to Pukekohe”.
“The speed limit was lowered in the 2018 speed limit bylaw review, and the signs were installed in May 2019.”
They said once the crash investigation is completed by police, the council will consider and respond to any actions or recommendations that arise.