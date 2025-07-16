Advertisement
Immigration adviser fined, loses licence for visa scam with fake jobs

RNZ
2 mins to read

An immigration adviser has been ordered to repay her victims $58,500 in compensation and has also been fined $10,000. Photo / RNZ / Yiting Lin

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

An immigration adviser has lost their licence after charging Chinese migrant workers tens of thousands of dollars in visa fees for jobs that didn’t exist.

Tzu Tong (Jane) Ma has had her licence cancelled by the Immigration Advisers Complaints and Disciplinary Tribunal over breaches relating

