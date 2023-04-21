Bystanders pin alleged thief to ground after jewellery store at busy Hamilton mall robbed. Video / Supplied

Video has emerged of police arresting a young man after a group of armed offenders robbed a jewellery store in a Hamilton shopping centre this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to a robbery unfolding at a commercial premises on Hukanui Rd in Chartwell, Hamilton earlier today.

“Police were called about 3.05pm, after a group of offenders armed with weapons entered a store,” they said.

The offenders then fled from the scene before police took one person into custody.

“Police have taken one person into custody and charges are being considered,” a spokesperson said.

A man is held down after allegedly trying to rob a jewellery store in Chartwell shopping centre in Hamilton on Friday. Photo / Supplied.

A video obtained by the Herald shows a smirking man being escorted out of a store in the shopping centre, in handcuffs, by two police officers as members of the public observe.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

“We want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated, and we are working hard to locate the other people involved,” they said.