A piece of ash gourd (also known as winter melon/ white gourd). Photo / Getty Images

Winter melon, also known as ash gourd or white gourd, is a versatile yet underappreciated ingredient in many kitchens. Despite its name, winter melon is not commonly associated with winter but is, in fact, a summer fruit that stores well into the colder months, hence its moniker. Here’s everything you need to know about this intriguing ingredient.

What is winter melon?

Winter melon is a large, oblong fruit with a waxy green exterior and a white, spongy interior. It’s commonly used in Asian cuisine, particularly in soups and stews, where its mild flavour absorbs and enhances the taste of other ingredients. Despite being a fruit, it’s treated more like a vegetable in cooking. When cooked, the flesh becomes soft and slightly translucent and has a smooth, almost velvety mouthfeel, and depending on how it’s prepared, it can range from mildly crunchy to fully tender, similar to cooked cucumber or zucchini.

Health benefits: Winter melon is low in calories and high in water content, making it a hydrating addition to meals. It’s also a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, and contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and potassium.

Seasonality and availability in New Zealand: Winter melon is typically harvested in late summer and can be stored for several months, making it available throughout the winter (hence its name). In New Zealand, it can be found in Asian grocery stores and some specialty markets. Although not widely used in Western cooking, it’s a staple in many Asian dishes.