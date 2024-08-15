And in welcome news for those of us who struggle to use up avocados before they turn brown, they’ll also reportedly last longer in your fruit bowl or fridge because they contain a particular enzyme.
But you won’t be able to find these in the supermarket just yet.
They’ve launched online with the Avo Tree, a delivery company based in the Bay of Plenty that offers an avocado subscription service. Seeka, which owns the licence to GEM™ avocados in New Zealand, has given the Avo Tree exclusive distribution rights.
And while they’re on the pricey side, costing $3.50 each - like the premium Reed avocados that tend to sell out each summer - the Avo Tree director Thorley Robbins says it means growers will get paid what they’re worth.
“The growers can actually make some money off the fruit that they’ve spent the last 20 years growing,” Thorley says.
Avocado grower Peter Guy from Pahoia in the Bay of Plenty says that he’s had to sell his Hass avocados for less than the cost of producing them, as domestic retail prices have dropped by 61% in the last three years.