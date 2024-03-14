Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has had a family photo recalled by picture agencies over editing fears.

The Royal family have found themselves embroiled in crisis following the release - and “kill” notice - of Princess Kate’s first official photo since Christmas. With all eyes on the monarchy and the Wales family in particular, the Herald looks at the timeline of events that has resulted in millions of people asking, “Where is Princess Kate?”

In January, it was announced that Princess Kate had undergone “planned abdominal surgery”. Despite the Palace explicitly stating she would not return to public duties until after Easter, mass hysteria surrounding the mother of three’s whereabouts and health status has ensued.

Theories and gossip have ramped up in recent weeks, and while they remained isolated to social media for some time, both UK and US media outlets have recently started to publish insider information that in some cases debunks and in others, supports some theories.

Some of the claims include the Princess of Wales having been placed in a “coma” following medical complications, others are speculating a divorce could be on the cards. Elsewhere, royal insider Jennie Bond spoke out in defence of Kate on GB News pleading with fans to give Kate a break: “The pressure has doubled and redoubled. I think she’s in a fragile mental and physical state. And we should lay off her.”

The comment addresses an age-old debate that public-facing figures are entitled to privacy no matter their importance - something UK media initially agreed with following the Palace’s strict guidance that they would only share updates on the Princess where there is “significant new information to share”. It was a move intended to “maintain as much normality” as possible for the Wales children.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo / AP

This week, however, privacy appears to be something of the past and following the release of a highly scrutinised photo from Kensington Palace, it seems there is no shortage of theories about what may be occurring within the walls of Windsor.

With the situation continuing to spiral, and questions around the validity of images and sources, we’re stepping back to examine the situation as a whole.

The Herald looks at the timeline of events below:

December 25, 2023 - Kate’s last verified public appearance

Princess Kate and her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, made their last verified appearance on December 25.

The Royal family was led by George, Louis and their second cousin Mia Tindall, as they attended their annual Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

William, Kate and their children appeared to be in good spirits and after the service, the youngest royals were greeted with adoration from 2000 well-wishers.

December 28, 2023 - Ambulance and Police escort rush out of Sandringham

One unexplained event in the royal timeline captivating fans is claimed to have occurred on December 28.

A video on social media has gone viral appearing to show an ambulance, complete with police escort, allegedly spotted speeding out of Sandringham where the Royal family were known to be spending Christmas.

A post made to X said “I hope all is well at Sandringham. My spy in Marylebone just saw this convoy heading in the general direction of King Edward VII’s Hospital at eight thirty this evening...” the user later issued a correction alleging the pictures were captured at 6.30 pm.

The family did not and as of March 14, has not addressed the claims.

January 17 - Kate admitted to hospital

Mid January, 22 days after the Princess was last seen in public, Kensington Palace released a statement revealing the news she was in hospital.

The statement told royalists that Kate had been admitted the day prior for “planned abdominal surgery” confirming it was “successful”. They continued to say the Princess would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days to continue her recovery and was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace asked for privacy to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible” and stated they would share updates when there is “significant new information to share”.

While details were sparse, a source told The Times, Kate was “doing well” and confirmed the operation was not cancer related.

January 28 - First bizarre health claims emerge

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja claimed on January 28, during an appearance on the Spanish show, Fiesta, that the mother of three’s “planned abdominal surgery” was really a hysterectomy gone wrong.

Insisting she received the information from an aide in the royal household, she claimed that the Princess was first admitted to hospital on December 28. Following surgery, Kate “suffered serious complications during the post-operative period,” and alleged doctors “had to intubate her” and place her in a coma.

A palace insider told the Times, there was no truth to the allegation.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

January 30 - Kate returns home

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

13 days after the Princess was admitted to the London Clinic, it was announced she had returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

While there were no photos or videos of Kate leaving the hospital — a contrasting difference to that of King Charles’ discharge — the Palace released a statement stating she was “making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.” It was confirmed the Princess would only return to royal duties when doctors agreed.

Days later on February 1, it was revealed Kate’s parents, siblings and three children did not visit their mother in hospital during her stay. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People magazine: “I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was.”

February 6 - King Charles diagnosed with cancer

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

As the Princess was at home recovering, the Palace revealed in a statement that the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Palace said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

No update on Kate’s health was given.

February 7 - William returns to duties, Harry flies to London

Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁 pic.twitter.com/JGYspIz2Eo — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2024

Following news of his father’s cancer, the future King returned to royal duties after taking a brief break to help care for his wife.

Attending a charity gala for London’s Air Ambulance, the prince thanked the public for their ongoing support during what is a tough time for the family. He did not share any explicit updates on his wife, or father.

On the same day, Prince Harry flew from the US to the UK to visit his father, Charles. The visit lasted all of 45 minutes before Harry was back on his way to the airport. He did not see his brother during the trip.

February 20 - William issues statement on conflict in Middle East

A statement from The Prince of Wales pic.twitter.com/LV2jMx75DC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2024

Social media users notice that, despite being posted to the couple’s joint social media accounts, the statement uses William’s solo monogram at the top.

February 28 - William misses godfather’s memorial

Just hours before William’s godfather’s, King Constantine of Greece memorial, it was announced the Prince would no longer be attending due to “personal” reasons.

“Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” Kensington Palace refused to disclose further information but insisted that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, “continues to be doing well”.

Kate had not been seen for over two months. Her last appearance being Christmas Day, 2023 (pictured). Photo / AP

Despite the seeming reassurance, the move quickly prompted speculation William’s last minute decision was because something may have happened to Kate. The Palace did not respond to theories and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail the silence was a “gift to conspiracy theorists.”

“The absence of clarification when the unexpected occurs is a gift to conspiracy theorists. And clearly, this is a time where the royal family - only four of whose working members are under 70 - is under enormous pressure.”

March 1 - Kate ‘doing well’

Following unprecedented interest in bizarre theories that the mother of three was allegedly in a coma or suffering from mental illness, a spokesperson for the Palace shared an unexpected update on the 42-year-old’s condition, stating once more that she is “doing well”.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the statement read.

William was spotted later in the day at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in Central London where he met with members of the Holocaust Educational Trust

March 4 - Kate spotted in car

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since her hospitalization. https://t.co/y08um9EZ7h — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

On March 4, UK local time, following a school run, TMZ released a photo claiming it was Princess Kate being driven in a vehicle by her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle.

Sitting in the passenger seat, the mother of three appeared to be seen wearing large sunglasses and looked to be slightly smiling. The news outlet reported the pair did not appear to be with any other family members and security personnel were not seen nearby.

UK media refused to share the photo — which was not released or authorised by Kensington Palace — claiming they were respecting Kate’s right to privacy during her recovery.

March 6 - William breaks silence, royal outing revealed

After the alleged photo of Kate began circulating online, theories started running rife and the hashtag #WhereIsKate? began trending on sites like X and Instagram.

Amid speculation, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales revealed that the future King is focusing “on his work and not on social media”, Daily Mail reported.

Just hours prior, the Ministry of Defence had prompted confusion by announcing the Princess of Wales’ attendance at Trooping the Colour without consulting Kensington Palace.

March 10 - Kate’s Mother’s Day photo fiasco

Princess of Wales: First official picture of Kate since surgery released. A new photograph of the royal family was taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales. Photo / Instagram

To celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK, Kensington Palace released a photograph of Kate and her three children. It marked the first official picture the public had seen of Kate and her children since Christmas Day.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” Kate wrote in the post, which was signed “C,” a nod to her full name, Catherine.

While intended for a wholesome occasion — and to somewhat prove the Princess was “doing well” as the Palace had continuously stated since her hospitalisation, the photo came under scrutiny from fans who began pointing out discrepancies in the image. Hours after it was posted, AP issued a “kill notice”.

“At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP notice said. It was made clear the notice did not suggest that the picture misrepresents the princess or her children, or that she is not in as good health as she appears.

Shortly after, other major news agencies, including Getty, Reuters, AFP and the UK national agency, PA, also withdrew the photo.

March 11 - Kate takes the blame for photo editing, issues apology

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

On March 11, UK local time, the Princess made her first official statement since undergoing surgery in January, In the short notice shared on the Wales’s social media accounts, she admitted to and apologised for “confusion” caused by her editing of the family photo.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”, the post said.

Kensington Palace later confirmed they would not reissue the original unedited photo.

Shortly after, UK media began intensely reporting on the Princess again after two months of adamantly “respecting her privacy”. One of the first stories from Daily Mail included a photograph of Kate leaving Windsor Castle with her husband.

Kate Middleton spotted leaving Windsor Castle with William is an attempt by the Palace 'to show that she's up and about', experts say as royals grapple with fallout from Photoshop fiasco https://t.co/4n3pbWgR26 pic.twitter.com/kCZyCtUHMv — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 11, 2024

William, 41, can be seen in the photo looking down toward the floor, while Kate is seen looking away from the camera out of the car window. The UK news outlet reported the Princess was on her way to a private appointment.

William went on to attend two royal engagements that day including a Commonwealth Day service and an Earthshot Prize event. He was not heard to comment on the current health status of his wife.

March 13 - Photoshop theories, Kate in ‘fragile’ state

Following recent events, social media fired up again this week with millions of people sharing their theories on the Princess and ultimately asking #WhereIsKate?

Analysing the official photograph that was released earlier this week, one fan theory that gained traction claimed the image of Kate is from a Vogue cover she did years ago. “My analysis of the Kate Middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the Vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in,” senior editor at the Daily Mirror Ruby Naldrett wrote on X.

my analysis of the kate middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in pic.twitter.com/JLXts08zp5 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 11, 2024

Following the intense scrutiny, an expert close to the royal family, Jennie Bond spoke to GB News claiming the Princess is likely in a “fragile mental and physical state.”

“We are in danger of bullying a lady who is trying to recover from a very serious operation. I think of how she must be feeling this morning. Absolutely miserable, I think,” she added. “Her Mother’s Day was obviously ruined by this row. She was photographed yesterday in the car with William. From what we can see, she didn’t look that happy, she must feel under intense pressure now whenever she’s going to be seen in public.

“The pressure has doubled and redoubled. I think she’s in a fragile mental and physical state. And we should lay off her.” Bond said.

Sussexes weigh in

Elsewhere, sources claiming to be close to Meghan Markle weighed in on the Photoshop fiasco claiming the Duchess of Sussex would “never” make the same mistake.

“This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make,” a source told Page Six. “She has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

They continued to say, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have weighed in on the matter. Photo / AP

Second photoshop claim

After reportedly being seen in the car with her husband on March 11, internet sleuths began picking through the photo with a fine digital comb claiming the picture was photoshopped.

Alleging the bricks’ pattern “do not match” in the background, one fan said, “the bricks in the car windows, don’t appear to match the bricks outside the car.”

Another claimed the photo was not a new one and claimed it was from Christmas Day, “They used a Christmas day photo. They erased her earring, her hat brim can clearly be seen, as can the top be seen obscuring the rectangle in the interior of the car.” Others referred to a photo from 2016 where Kate’s hair “looked similar”.

Speaking to People magazine, Goff Photos who captured the image said: “we don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult.”

March 13 - ‘Sad like Diana’ and Sussexes break silence

Royal insiders have started to speak out amid the photo fiasco, with one raising concerns that the global attention is taking a toll on Kate’s recovery.

Speaking to Page Six, a well-placed royal source said: “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery,” adding, “The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter.

“She just needs to be left in peace.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales look unhappy as they arrive in Seoul during an official visit to South Korea, November 1992. Photo / Getty Images

Another insider said, “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.” They then compared the photo to the infamous snap of King Charles and Princess Diana in a car in November 1992.

The late Diana appeared to be upset, while Charles had a tense expression on his face. The former couple announced their separation one month later.

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have broken their silence with a source close to the couple telling Page Six the California-based royals did not make any comments about the photoshop fiasco, and denied saying Meghan would never make the same mistake Kate did.

An official spokesperson for Archewell also told Newsweek: “With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us.”

March 14 - Stephen Colbert jokes about Prince William affair claims

Following intense social media speculation, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has seemingly leaned into theories an affair may be the reason the mother of three has been absent from royal duties.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton.” He added, “Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

The star then quipped, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!” Colbert is referring to Rose Hanbury, a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the woman the future King was rumoured to be having an affair with in 2019.

Colbert joked that when Kate allegedly confronted William about the alleged affair five years ago, he “laughed it off”. He added, “Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating”

