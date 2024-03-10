Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has had a family photo recalled by picture agencies over editing fears.

A photograph released by Kensington Palace showing the Princess of Wales with her children was recalled today by four of the world’s biggest picture agencies over fears it had been “manipulated”.

The image, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor last week, showed the princess looking happy and healthy after her surgery and is the first authorised picture of her since Christmas.

Released on Mothering Sunday, it was hoped it would quell speculation and conspiracy theories about the princess’ health and whereabouts.

Instead, it was recalled by photo agencies Getty, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters, which put out a “kill notice” to halt their distribution of the picture.

“At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP notice said.

A spokesman told the UK’s Daily Telegraph: “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

The agencies have a policy of not distributing photographs that have been overly edited. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

There is no suggestion that the picture misrepresents the princess or her children, or that she is not in as good health as she appears.

The photograph had been intended, in part, to reassure the public about her health, after she had spent weeks at home recovering from a major abdominal operation.

The photograph raised further questions on social media, with critics claiming that Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and wrist appeared to be partially missing.

Others had already pointed out that the Princess of Wales was not wearing her wedding ring, while others made mention of Prince Louis having his fingers crossed and questioned a tree in the background which had leaves in mid-March.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

The photograph was released via social media by Kensington Palace, alongside a short Mother’s Day message.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the princess said in a written caption.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The message was signed “C” for Catherine.

It is the first time the princess has appeared in an authorised photograph since Christmas Day and her first message since January 17, when the palace asked for privacy and specified that she would be out of the public eye until at least Easter.

The princess, looking healthy and happy, is dressed in jeans and smiles for the camera, with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George, her eldest, stands behind her with his arms around her neck in a hug. The children are seen laughing, in an image taken by their father Prince William in Windsor.

It was something of a role reversal for the couple, who have made a tradition of releasing images taken by the princess, who is a keen photographer.

The picture is part of the family’s annual tradition of posting a message for Mothering Sunday.

Kensington Palace has always reiterated that Kate has been “doing well” following major abdominal surgery in January, recuperating slowly at home in Adelaide Cottage with her young family.

Nevertheless, after 76 days out of the public eye, she has been the subject of some of the most extraordinary conspiracy theories in modern royal history, with growing conversation on social media about her whereabouts.

The Mother’s Day post was hailed by royal watchers as the princess sharing information on her own terms. Within hours, however, social media users began commenting on a so-called “Photoshop fail”.

The Prince of Wales has previously spoken out about the problem of “fake news”, and in 2018 accused social media firms of not doing enough to halt it.

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since her hospitalization. https://t.co/y08um9EZ7h — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

It is thought to be the first time the agencies have publicly recalled an official photograph from the palace.

The growing use of artificial intelligence has prompted agencies to update their policies so that manipulated images are not distributed.

Kensington Palace has previously been accused of “Photoshop fails” on social media, including over a Christmas card that appeared to leave Prince Louis without a middle finger.

The recall of the Mothering Sunday photograph is the latest drama for the royal family, which has been beset by challenges this year, with the King being diagnosed with cancer, the Princess of Wales having surgery and the Prince of Wales stepping back from engagements to care for her.

The explanation that the Prince of Wales had missed a memorial for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for a “personal” matter only encouraged mounting speculation about what was happening in the family.

Members of the royal family will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in what is supposed to be a show of stability overnight (NZ time).

The King, who cannot attend public engagements while undergoing treatment for cancer, will deliver a message via video. The Queen will lead the royal family, with the Prince of Wales due to attend. He will later be seen at an event promoting Launchpad, the new Earthshot investing platform.



