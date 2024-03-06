Prince William has broken his silence amid bizarre theories about his wife Princess Kate's health. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has addressed internet theories about Princess Kate days after she was seen for the first time this year.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales revealed today that the future King is focusing “on his work and not on social media”, the Daily Mail has reported.

The spokesperson reportedly refused to give a further update regarding the Princess’ health, insisting the lack of information from the palace is to maintain medical privacy for the mother of three as she continues her recovery from “planned abdominal surgery” which took place in January.

Britain's Prince William has refused to comment on his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales' health.

The statement comes after William’s last-minute decision to withdraw from attending his late godfather’s memorial service prompting speculation that it had something to do with Kate. The move fueled theories her recovery may have taken a turn, with the hashtag #Where’sKate trending on social media sites including X and Instagram and bizarre theories claiming Kate is allegedly in a coma or suffering from mental illness have emerged.

The palace issued a statement last week in response to the countless theories about the princess’ health, stating once more that she is “doing well”.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the statement read.

Following William’s sudden absence, TMZ released a photo of Kate being driven in a vehicle by her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle - the first image of the princess in 71 days.

Sitting in the passenger seat, Kate can be seen wearing large sunglasses and appears to be slightly smiling. The news outlet reported the pair did not appear to be with any other family members and security personnel were not seen nearby.

Speaking to People magazine, a palace insider claimed there is “radio silence” regarding Kate’s condition.

Why is Kate so private about her surgery?

The royal family are notoriously private about their health, so it comes as no surprise to loyal royalists that Kate is choosing to keep the specific details of her “planned abdominal surgery” private. However, as it comes amid her father-in-law King Charles’ very public cancer battle, many have asked why the difference in transparency.

Speaking to People magazine, an inside source addressed the speculation, claiming it was “sensible” for Charles to be open about his diagnosis “otherwise, people might have thought the worst”.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that with the King’s cancer battle and Kate’s illness, “Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” noting “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”

As for Kate, the nature of her abdominal surgery has been kept private in order to “maintain as much normality” as possible for her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace’s official statement said.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them,”

The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author Robert Hardman says, adding, “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalising life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”















