Following weeks of speculation about Kate Middleton’s health status after her “planned abdominal surgery”, the Princess of Wales has been spotted being driven in a vehicle by her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle, 71 days after her last public appearance.

The Princess of Wales underwent “planned abdominal surgery” in January with Kensington Palace announcing she will remain away from royal duties until after Easter. They continued to say they will “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share”.

Now, amid bizarre theories claiming the mother of three is allegedly in a coma or suffering from mental illness, she has been spotted being driven in a vehicle by her mother, Carole, near Windsor Castle, TMZ has reported.

Sitting in the passenger seat, the mother of three can be seen wearing large sunglasses and appears to be slightly smiling. The news outlet reported the pair did not appear to be with any other family members and security personnel were not seen nearby.

It comes after the Palace issued a statement last week in response to the countless theories about the Princess’s health, stating once more that she is “doing well”.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the statement read.

It came after Prince William’s last-minute decision to withdraw from attending his late godfather’s memorial service prompted speculation that it had something to do with Kate. The move fueled theories her recovery may have taken a turn, with the hashtag #WhereIsKate trending on social media sites including X and Instagram.

The Palace has issued few statements regarding the Princess’ health. The first came on January 17 stating she was scheduled to undergo “planned abdominal surgery” and following medical guidance, it was expected she would not return to royal duties until after Easter.

To maintain as much normality as possible for her children, the statement added that it is Kate’s “wish that her personal medical information remains private”. They added that the Palace will “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share”.

Other updates included telling the public that the Princess returned home from the London Clinic on January 29, 13 days after her surgery, and stated that she was “making good progress”.

Why is Kate so private about her surgery?

The royal family are notoriously private about their health, so it comes as no surprise to loyal royalists that Kate is choosing to keep the specific details of her “planned abdominal surgery” private. However, as it comes amid her father-in-law King Charles’ very public cancer battle, many have asked why the difference in transparency.

Speaking to People magazine, an inside source addressed the speculation, claiming it was “sensible” for Charles to be open about his diagnosis “otherwise, people might have thought the worst”.

As for Kate, the nature of her abdominal surgery has been kept private in order to “maintain as much normality” as possible for her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace’s official statement said.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them,”

The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author Robert Hardman says, adding, “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalising life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”



