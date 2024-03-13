Internet sleuths are theorising Prince William may be having an affair. Photo / AP

Despite Kensington Palace insisiting Princess Kate is “doing well”, her secret illness and recent photoshop fiasco has sparked multiple bizarre theories including that she and Prince William could be heading for divorce. Now, US talk show host Stephen Colbert has weighed in on the recent scandal surrounding the royal family, seemingly leaning into the sensational claims.

Following intense social media speculation surrounding the whereabouts of Princess Kate, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has seemingly leaned into theories an affair may be the reason the mother of three has been absent from royal duties and not because of “planned abdominal surgery”.

The act has further fueled theories and comes amid a change in tone from the UK media regarding the princess. While initially refusing to publish speculative claims on Kate’s health and vetoing a TMZ published paparazzi photo of the princess in the car with her mum, a recent photoshop fiasco has seen the UK media begin intensely reporting on the princess again, including addressing rumours that have been prominent on social media in recent weeks.

US media has also started to ramp up coverage with Colbert appearing on his show last night, citing a recent story titled “Rumours Surrounding Prince William’s Relationship With Rose Hanbury Are at an All-Time High Amid Kate Middleton’s Recovery”.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton.” He added, “Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

The star then quipped, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

Colbert is referring to Rose Hanbury, a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the woman the future King was rumoured to be having an affair with in 2019.

In the article used to segue into Colbert’s story, there is a claim from a source stating “William keeps getting on with Rose Hanbury” leading many to believe Kate’s absence is largely because the couple could be separated.

Going on to make fun of the situation, Colbert said the Marchioness’ name was really pronounced “Chumley” and mocked her title, adding, “Now there have been rumours of an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019.”

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley and David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Photo / Getty Images

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating” he said before speaking in a British accent and joking, “It reminds me of a jape –– knock, knock, who’s there? Oh it’s my illegitimate son. I’ve knocked up my mistress.”

The talk show host signed off the segment by making a joke about William’s close friend and Hanbury’s husband, David Rocksavage.

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones. Rocksavage? Oh I’m sorry, I’m being told it’s actually pronounced Chumley,” he concluded.

William and Rose were first rumoured to be having an affair in 2019 when it was reported the group of friends had had an alleged “falling out”.

Following the news, In Touch reported speculation the prince may have had a romantic relationship with the marchioness and claimed that when Kate confronted him, he allegedly “laughed it off” telling her there was “nothing to it”.

The royal family has never addressed the alleged affair and the rumours began to die down, with the couple’s even seen together multiple times including at a gala in 2022. Kate and Rose were also seen together at the Houghton Festival last year.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales with the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Photo / Getty Images

However, with Kate’s seeming disappearance promoting intense interest in the family once again, many theories have been raised including that the couple may be heading for divorce.

It comes after a well-placed insider spoke to Page Six referencing the photo of Kate and William in the car snapped mere hours after the princess apologised for editing her Mother’s Day photo. They stated, “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”

They then compared the photo to the infamous snap of King Charles and Princess Diana in a car in November 1992. The late Diana appeared to be upset, while Charles had a tense expression on his face. The former couple announced their separation one month later.

The media regularly compares Kate, and Meghan, with William and Harry’s late mother. The princess herself was subject to intense media pressure, public interest and gossip. Things that have plagued the wives of her sons.

Theories about the princess’ whereabouts have been swirling for weeks now despite the palace explicitly stating in January that she would not return to public duties until after Easter.