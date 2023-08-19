It seems Kate and Rose’s friendship is just as strong and resilient as they are. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Kate and Rose’s friendship is just as strong and resilient as they are. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury’s friendship has been tainted by many a rift rumour in recent years, but when the famously straight-arrowed Princess of Wales attended her first rave last weekend, it was with none other than her rumoured frenemy.

The socialite is reportedly no stranger to the occasional “hedonistic” night, having grown up with “erotic, exotic and eccentric” parties thrown by her parents at her impressive childhood manor, Wembury House in Devon, according to The Sun.

So how did the two women become pals?

Former model Hanbury didn’t meet the future queen until she first started visiting Prince William at Sandringham.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, confirmed to The Sun: “They were not childhood friends.

“They are from very different backgrounds.

“Rose is an aristocrat in her own right and something of a free spirit.

“She married filmmaker David the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley when pregnant with twins.”

While Kate grew up with a respectable “Enid Blyton Famous Five childhood”, Hanbury – who is now the Marchioness of Cholmondeley – had a more colourful upbringing.

Violet Naylor-Leyland, a London socialite, released a book called Rare Birds True Style, in which Hanbury recalls her early teenage years, watching her parents transform their home for extravagant parties.

Hanbury divulged: “Mum turned the basement into a nightclub for us, painting the whole place herself and hanging Moroccan lanterns and suzanis from the walls”, reports The Mail.

“It felt a bit like an opium den.”

Sisters Marina and Rose Hanbury. Photo / Getty Images

Rose’s family socialised in glamorous circles and she was often snapped with London’s elite. Hanbury and her sister were famously photographed in bikinis with Tony Blair while on vacation.

And while the Princess of Wales’ family abode was a mansion in Bucklebury with cosy fireplaces and traditional furnishings, Hanbury’s childhood home had rooms decorated with suspender belts for curtain pelmets and an eclectic picture of a stuffed sea turtle in the downstairs bathroom.

Hanbury is now the chatelaine of one of the UK’s finest Palladian houses, Houghton Hall, which is where the festival took place.

The estate is 4000 acres and boasts a 106-room manor just 5km away from the Wales’ Anmer Hall - but its not just general proximity that makes the pair close.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner with the Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury. Photo / Getty Images

Middleton and Hanbury share one rather big common interest: they both are valued joint patrons of East Anglia Children’s Hospices, where the royal has been seen on many an occasion visiting children with rare conditions and getting a bit teary-eyed.

Steward added about the duo: “I think they are both quite reserved but can certainly let their hair down when they want to.

“They are both artistic and probably both used to getting on with life on their own terms.”

Rose and her husband share twin boys, Alexander and Oliver, and daughter Iris.

The boys have been friends of Prince George for years and the parents have enjoyed attending many a dinner party and wedding together.

Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache, Prince George of Wales and Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo / Getty Images

Steward revealed: “Both Rose and Kate love children and Rose is very discreet.

“I think Rose was very much a party girl but now she has three children and a stately home to manage, so I imagine she doesn’t have much time.

“Since Rose’s marriage, she has been a mother, a hostess and running the stately home, Houghton Hall, which is a full time job.

“Rose and Kate both work and have ‘jobs’ although quite different. "

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury. Photo / Getty Images

In 2019, rift rumours regarding Kate and Rose spiralled out of control, but were later shut down by friends and close sources as “false” and “mad.”

A family insider reportedly told the Daily Mail: “These hurtful rumours of a fallout are simply false.”

However, their bond seems stronger than ever, seeing as though the pair partied together at the Houghton Festival over the weekend.

Putting their differences aside, it seems that Kate and Rose’s friendship is just as strong and resilient as they are.

Steward added: “I think their friendship is improbable as they come from very different backgrounds.

“But they are both very strong women. Whatever happens they will survive. “They recognise their similarities and like each other for it.”