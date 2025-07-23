Advertisement
Society Insider: Marc Ellis to open wellness studio; Trelise Cooper’s $10m apartment off the market; Andy Higgs new executive director role

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald
11 mins to read

Marc Ellis and partner Mibella Villafana are set to open a new wellness studio; Trelise Cooper's $10m apartment has been taken off the market; Businessman Andy Higgs is working to give Kiwis more security online. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. The exclusive parties, the exotic holidays, the hook-ups, the break-ups, and the high-stakes business deals - the column pulls back the curtain to reveal how New Zealand’s other half live.

Marc Ellis to open wellness studio

