In response to Wilson’s most recent query - yesterday - on her plans, Simpson said with a smile: “You’ll be surprised.”
The longtime National Party member’s potential interest in leading the city first came to public attention in January, when the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance revealed the domain desleyformayor.co.nz had been registered by her son last year.
Simpson told the Herald her son registered the domain at Christmas “as a bit of a laugh”.
Then-Herald writer Steve Braunias wrote at the time that Brown had “become the vacuum to his deputy mayor’s power: the one person we have been able to look to for an example of leadership and strength…She’s fronted. She’s stood up.”
Brown said the media hadn’t been his focus with Simpson doing some of that work while he was out with building inspectors, and geotechnical engineers, visiting broken bridges and picking up rubbish with the student volunteer army and navy groups.