Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘You’ll be surprised’: D-Day for Desley Simpson is drawing near

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

A wetland has been planned for half of Takapuna Golf Course, doubling as a recreation space and a flood reservoir.
Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Auckland’s deputy mayor Desley Simpson has announced ... that she is going to announce in early June whether she’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand