“I haven’t made the call,” she told the Herald this week. “Absolutely, I haven’t made the call.”

She told the Herald that Brown texted her to apologise, claiming the comment was taken out of context.

The Herald asked the mayor’s office for clarification. What context was missing and how would it change the meaning of what he said?

A spokesperson responded that Brown “has nothing to add in relation to what you reported”.

The Herald understands that Simpson has asked him the same questions.

Indications that she might run for mayor surfaced in late January, when it was revealed by the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance that her son Andrew had registered the internet domain name desleyformayor.co.nz.

At the time, Simpson said the family had discussed it over Christmas and it was done “as a bit of a laugh”.

Brown chose Simpson as his deputy when he won the mayoral election in 2022, but they are understood to be no longer close.

She told the Herald she has not decided when she will rule herself in or out of the mayoral race.

Despite Brown’s remark about Lamborghinis, he and Simpson are both among the wealthiest people on Auckland Council.

She is the great-great niece of Sir Henry Brett, Mayor of Auckland in the 1870s, and the granddaughter of Sir James Donald, a former government minister and chairman of the Auckland Harbour Board.

She drives a Porsche, not a Lamborghini. Her husband, Peter Goodfellow, is a former president of the National Party and a grandson of the dairy industrialist Sir William Goodfellow.

Brown’s wealth comes largely from construction and property development: he has holdings in many parts of the North Island.

When elected, Brown described his $296,000 mayoral salary as not being a lot of money to him.

