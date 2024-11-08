Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

The need for speed: What Cabinet knew when it raised speed limits

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
When Cabinet agreed in September to raise speed limits on the roads, it knew this would cause more deaths and serious injuries. Composite image / NZ Herald

  • The lower speed limits introduced on some roads by the previous Government will be reversed on July 1, 2025.
  • This is likely to lead to more people dying on the roads, according to official advice presented to Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Cabinet.
  • The minister says the higher speed limits will help grow the economy, but Cabinet has released no evidence for this.

ANALYSIS

When Cabinet agreed in September to raise speed limits on many of our roads, it did so after receiving advice from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) that this ran the risk of more deaths and serious injuries.

“Speed is a contributing factor to the number and outcomes

