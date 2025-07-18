Advertisement
One dead in SH1 crash near Taupō, highway closed

State Highway 1 near Taupo is still closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays. Image / Google Maps

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash near Wairakei, Taupō, prompting the closure of State Highway 1 this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 7.30am, between Link Rd and Kauri Drive.

The sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene, while two people from the second

