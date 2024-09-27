Transport Minister Simeon Brown has today unveiled new speed limit rules, getting rid of the blanket speed limits introduced by Labour, and raising the possibility of 120km/h speed limits on new Roads of National Significance.
Speaking to media in Auckland this morning, Brown said the changes were to “enable Kiwis to get to where they want to go quickly and safely”.
The new policy will see many 30km/h urban roads and 80km/h zones return to the previous 50km/h and 100km/h speed limits.
The key changes announced:
Reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions on local streets, arterial roads and state highways by July 1, 2025.
Require reduced variable speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times by July 1, 2026.
Enable speed limits up to 120km/h on Roads of National Significance where it is safe.
During this morning’s press conference, Brown pointed out targeted lower speed limits will still be in place around schools.
“The Ministry of Transport has advised me the risk to children is much greater at school pick-up times, and that is why blanket speed limits won’t be enforced outside of those times”, Brown said.
“We’re not going to make the tradie going to work at 4 or 5 in the morning crawl around our suburbs. That makes no sense.”
When asked about road safety advocates pointing out the road toll has gone down under the previous system of slower speed limits, Brown said the toll had gone down due to higher levels of alcohol testing of drivers by police.
He said the Government will also be introducing more drug tests of drivers.
When asked what he would say to the councils who have expressed worry about road safety due to the change in speed limits, Brown said we need to be focused on the highest risk times and behaviours.
That’s why he wants the police to focus on taking more than three million alcohol breath tests a year as that directly lowers the death toll, he said.
He said he doubts many drivers actually comply with 30km/h speed limits.
Brown said the evidence is clear that drunk drivers and drivers under the influence of drugs were most responsible for the road toll. However, the Government’s policy allowed for specific targeted speeds for high-risk areas, such as high-risk intersections.
He said councils and road control authorities are still responsible for speed limits but the new policy gives them guidance on how to set speed limits.
They can set targeted lower speed limits based on evidence but cannot set blanket lower speed limits, Brown said.
He said many Kiwis had been concerned that blanket lower speed limits had been introduced in the past without adequate consultation.
When asked what evidence Brown had for the new policy, he said a key behind the new policy was to enable the efficient movement of traffic.
“When you reduce speed limits that increases the travel time. We want to create efficient networks.”
When asked whether he had more than anecdotal evidence from freight operators about slower speed limits putting a cost on the economy, he pointed to a Wellington City Council report into the issue that highlighted the increased costs.
When also questioned about the cost to the economy from road injuries, Brown reiterated that his evidence showed the greatest cause of crashes and injuries was due to drunk driving and those under the influence of drugs rather than high speed limits.
Spending will be focused on road maintenance, new road construction and public transport infrastructure, Brown said at the time.
That included a $5.5b swathe being dedicated to fixing potholes, while another $4.6b was earmarked for the maintenance and operations of state highways and local roads (which are jointly funded by councils).
The NZ Transport AgencyWaka Kotahi will spend $7b on state highway improvements – that means building new roads for the state highway network and $6.4b on building new public transport infrastructure and paying subsidies to local councils to operate the network.