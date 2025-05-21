Smith & Caughey's has been a significant landmark, physically and culturally, in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

The shelves are packed with high-end luxury items – makeup, handbags, clothing, homeware and accessories. The Queen St store, steeped in rich history and rightly described as the “Grande Dame” of the Auckland retail landscape, feels cavernous on a slow retail morning.

Further down Queen St, past a plethora of security guards standing stern-faced at the entrances of jewellery and luxury retail stores, Tony Caughey sits at a long boardroom table.

It is May 2024 and he is stoic but sad – one of the last things he wants to be doing is talking to the Herald in these circumstances.

Caughey, the then chairman of Smith & Caughey’s (he has now left the role), led a meeting that week of about 240 staff, where he outlined the proposal to close the business after 144 years.

“I hoped that this wouldn’t come on my watch,” said Caughey at the time.

Before leaving the role later in 2024, he had been a director of the business for 30 years and chairman for the past 15.

“It’s a sad day for me and an unsettling day for staff.”

He outlined five factors that had led to last May’s announcement – each of them possibly survivable on their own but, combined, had led to a “perfect storm”.

The company was now running at a loss, stemming from a 40% decline in revenue over the past five years.

“We’ve traded through depressions before; we could trade through loss of consumer confidence and other things.

“But when you look at all these other factors, it’s all a bit overwhelming.”

Smith & Caughey's has been operating for 144 years. Photo / Michael Craig

Firstly, he said, the establishment and upgrade of new malls, especially over the past five years, had led to more consumer options, while many luxury brands had also opened their own retail outlets.

For years, Smith & Caughey’s had been renowned for its cosmetics – for example, its Newmarket store opened the first Mac counter in New Zealand. But now similar experiences are replicated in the Westfield mall, just 200m up the road, at the likes of Farmers, David Jones, Sephora, and Mecca.

Secondly, the central Auckland shopping district – especially in and around Queen St – had become what Caughey described last year, perhaps kindly, as “unfriendly”. He cited the plethora of orange cones, Auckland Transport’s discouragement of vehicles, and concerns about crime.

Thirdly, while Smith & Caughey’s traded through Covid, the social changes originating from the pandemic – in particular, the number of workers now regularly anchored at home – meant there were far fewer people coming into the city.

Fourthly, the cost-of-living crisis and high interest rates had meant disposable income was being spent on the mortgage. Consumer confidence is low.

And fifthly, there has been a well-established international trend of a move away from department stores. The likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom in North America are contracting, and in New Zealand, we lost H&J Smith in Southland in 2023 and Kirkcaldie & Stains in Wellington in 2016.

Pedestrian numbers in and around Queen St, Auckland, have fallen significantly as a result of people working from home. Photo / Michael Craig

Caughey said Smith & Caughey’s started considering its own options in 2022, as it began running losses.

“We had to come up with some sort of game changer if we were to make it work. We employed some independent consultants to check our numbers and bring to us any other ideas they had, for what was happening internationally, that we could transport to Auckland.”

He said the consultants came up with about a dozen or so scenarios but “we couldn’t come up with one that provided returns commensurate with the investments required”.

In the end, none of the options would return the business to pre-2019 revenue.

“We’ve got our main store in Queen St, that’s been our main generator.

“That’s been our strength for decades – it’s now a weakness.”

A few weeks after our interview, and after a period of consultation with staff, a rescue plan was implemented.

It would result in the company’s Newmarket store closing and Queen St being reduced to a ground-level retailer only. The number of staff dropped to just under 100, in the hope a smaller-scale operation with lower costs would be enough to save the retailer.

But as revealed on Wednesday evening, Smith & Caughey’s has announced it is closing for good.

“We are acutely aware that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for our staff and today’s announcement is a deeply emotional one for all the team, our suppliers and our loyal customers,” said acting chief executive Matt Harray.

Smith & Caughey's acting chief executive Matt Harray says "it is no longer viable for us to keep the doors open".

“Our intention has always been to address the business challenges so that Smith & Caughey’s can continue. Every attempt has been made to achieve this and every feasible option investigated, no stone left unturned. However, it’s sadly clear it is no longer viable for us to keep the doors open.

“While we all hoped that the changes we made to the business in the latter part of 2024 including reducing and curating the Queen St offering and closing the Newmarket store, would allow for an improvement in the financial position of the company, unfortunately this has not been the case.

“This is a heartbreaking decision, and our attention right now is on our staff.”

Marianne Smith (nee Caughey) was a remarkable businesswoman.

Having survived a treacherous, 104-day journey by ship to New Zealand from Northern Ireland in 1879, she had established her own drapery and millinery business, Smith’s Cheap Drapery Warehouse, on upper Queen St – on a site opposite the Town Hall – within a year.

Marianne Smith (nee Caughey). Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

According to a potted history of Smith & Caughey’s: “As the store’s name indicates Marianne’s philosophy was ‘Small profits and quick returns’ and ‘A nimble sixpence rather than a slow shilling’.”

According to Te Ara, the Dictionary of New Zealand: “The store specialised in supplying country customers and fostered a Māori clientele by advertising in the Māori-language newspaper Te Korimako.”

Soon after, her husband William Smith would join her in the business, followed – a couple of years later – by her brother Andrew Caughey. Both men had strong experience in drapery, having worked at James Lindsay in Ireland. William also worked in New York, at A.T. Stewart and Co on Fifth Ave.

The trio’s fledgling New Zealand business – by now known as Smith & Caughey’s Drapers & Clothiers – moved to the existing Queen St building in 1884 and they bought it outright in 1891. There had been concerns they had established themselves on the wrong side of Queen St – the eastern side was considered a better site, given the footpath was bathed in all-day sun.

Smith & Caughey's established itself in Queen St in 1884, four years after Marianne Smith's original business near the Town Hall.

But its customer focus appeared to give it an edge in a highly competitive and booming retail market. From an early catalogue: “When a Firm can say ‘Our best asset is the memory of our customers’, it has established its business upon a rock. It has created a goodwill which may actually be more valuable than all its tangible properties combined.”

The business started building itself on the back of quality, high-end goods, directly sourced from London and other overseas locations. Marianne, William and Andrew would make regular trips overseas to source stock.

In New Zealand, Andrew would use a packhorse to travel across the wider Auckland region, selling goods to pioneer families.

