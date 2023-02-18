Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Exclusive interview: Wayne Brown stays in the background while deputy Desley Simpson shines in the weather disaster

Bernard Orsman
By
7 mins to read
Exclusive interview:Wayne Brown on staying in the background while deputy Desley Simpson shines in the weather disaster as well as his unique approach to the media. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has defended being in the background while deputy mayor Desley Simpson leads the council response to the January 27 floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a rare, one-on-one interview with the Herald,

