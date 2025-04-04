Dame Trelise Cooper – inside her heartfelt mission

“It was the 60s, so everyone baked and bottled fruit. But Dad liked us to have store-bought biscuits and tinned peaches, which were a luxury.

The fashion icon's mum was a hard-working homemaker. Photo / Jae Frew

“In our cul-de-sac, we were seen as very modern and other kids would come over to our place to eat chocolate biscuits straight from the packet.”

That’s not to say, however, that at times money wasn’t scarce. The family went through periods where Joe was injured and, because he had a physical job, he couldn’t work – or there was a downturn in the building industry.

“As much as my parents tried to shelter us, in those tough times, we were aware of it,” she remembers.

“I know that when you’re on a limited income, it’s very stressful. As kids, we picked up all of those vibes.”

As she chats to the Weekly, it’s clear that if there’s ever a case of “don’t judge a book by its cover”, it’s Trelise.

Her upbringing has given the 67-year-old a unique understanding that it doesn’t take much for many Kiwi families to find they just don’t have the money for food this week.

“I know people see me as this glamorous blonde, Mercedes-driving woman, but that’s only out of sheer hard work and a fabulous team behind me,” she shares.

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I was a kid who left school at 15 with a School Certificate from Henderson High School. I wasn’t trained. I started in my kitchen with a pattern maker.

“From my own creativity and imagination, I’ve had a life that’s bigger than I could’ve ever really dreamed of. I’m living proof that to achieve, you have to believe.”

She says what she learned from her late father was determination, ambition and drive. Her mum – who turns 87 in April – was a hard-working homemaker.

“Mum was raised in a loving Salvation Army household and she passed down values of kindness, gentleness and that charity begins at home,” shares Trelise.

“My husband Jack and I live that most days. I really don’t want to sound goody-goody – it’s just a philosophy that we’ve always lived by.”

They used to support children overseas and they now sponsor a Kiwi kid through Variety – The Children’s Charity.

Trelise's upbringing has given her a unique understanding that it doesn’t take much for many Kiwi families to find they just don’t have the money for food this week. Photo / Jae Frew

“The child we sponsor lives with their grandmother and five other kids,” says Trelise.

“What I love about Variety is that they recognise a child needs the essentials like a warm bed, raincoats, footwear and school supplies, as well as also acknowledging Christmas, so they don’t have shame about missing out.

“Children growing up with shame isn’t good enough. They’re the currency for our future – they are who are going to make our country great, and we can’t have a disproportionate lag between those who have and those who can’t have because of circumstances.

“It’s really important for me that children get to go to school as equals and participate with all of the tools,” she insists.

“Education is everything because once education starts to break down because of truancy or shame, a child’s lost.”

Alongside creating gorgeous garments, the style maven has also designed charity tote bags sold at The Warehouse, generating more than $900,000 for Variety.

Philanthropy courses through the rest of the Cooper clan’s blood, too. Her son Jasper, 36, lives in the United States with his wife, and Trelise says his whole life is about making the world a better place and championing people experiencing poverty.

Her granddaughter Isabella, 29 – the daughter of her stepson Jacob – has also helped her grandmother out on a number of charity fundraising campaigns. The former flight attendant currently works as a crew member on a super yacht in Miami.

While A-list celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stevie Nicks are all enthusiastic customers, Trelise points out that for her, it’s been a career that has been underpinned by a deep passion for helping others.

“When times are hard in business and a lot of the day is trouble-shooting, keeping a positive attitude is challenging,” she reflects. “But I believe having a greater purpose to your work is a wonderful way to live life.”

Quickfire

What is success to you?

Service to others.

Can you describe a favourite childhood outfit?

Dad would take me shopping for clothes at a store in Henderson called Mrs Wong’s. But one time, he took me to Smith & Caughey’s in Queen Street, which was a big deal. He bought me a very classic pleated pinafore in navy blue with a white frilly blouse underneath. I loved that it was formal and preppy. A photo came up on Facebook last year of me, aged 10, as captain of the basketball team – I was such a sporting hero, ha! – wearing the pinafore with white lace stockings.

Do you have advice for businesses coping with the recession?

I don’t think any one industry is having an easy time of it right now. I’ve been through many cycles of recessions and know that they pass, but we’ve worked harder to mitigate what is going on. Think creatively and be solution-based about everything every day.