“I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini-sequels to Love Actually and those satisfied me.”

Meanwhile, Curtis is keen to take on new challenges in his successful career and had a great time writing new animated movie That Christmas.

“I think oddly enough I’m keen at this stage in my career of doing new things as much as I can.

“That’s why it was great doing an animated film. I’ve made, I think, 17 films. It’s quite hard for the 18th to be as different as this one is,” he said.

Still on the filmmaker’s wish list is getting to work on a James Bond film, and he joked he’d bring “true love” to the spy franchise.

“I know I wouldn’t be asked. I have this joke with [director] Paul Greengrass. Whenever he finishes a movie, I say, ‘Do you want me to do a rom-com pass on the next Bond film? A little bit more kissing, a little bit more family stuff’.

“Maybe I could bring true love to the Bond franchise, but I don’t think I’ll be asked.”