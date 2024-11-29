Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Julia Roberts rejected Notting Hill reunion, screenwriter Richard Curtis reveals

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Julia Roberts rejected a Notting Hill reunion as screenwriter Richard Curtis' planned plot would have had her character, Anna Scott, divorced from William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant.

Julia Roberts turned down a Notting Hill charity reunion because she thought the idea was “very poor”.

Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1999 romantic comedy, had planned to make a “mini-sequel” for his charity Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser following the success of his Love Actually follow-ups, but the 57-year-old actress rejected the proposal because his planned plot would have had her character, Anna Scott, divorced from Hugh Grant’s William Thacker.

Curtis told IndieWire: “I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia thought that was a very poor idea.”

Richard Curtis also wrote the screenplay for Four Weddings and a Funeral. Photo / Getty Images
The 68-year-old screenwriter, producer and director – who also wrote the screenplay for Four Weddings and a Funeral – said he did not think he would go back to his past films to do a full-length sequel.

“I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini-sequels to Love Actually and those satisfied me.”

Meanwhile, Curtis is keen to take on new challenges in his successful career and had a great time writing new animated movie That Christmas.

“I think oddly enough I’m keen at this stage in my career of doing new things as much as I can.

“That’s why it was great doing an animated film. I’ve made, I think, 17 films. It’s quite hard for the 18th to be as different as this one is,” he said.

Still on the filmmaker’s wish list is getting to work on a James Bond film, and he joked he’d bring “true love” to the spy franchise.

“I know I wouldn’t be asked. I have this joke with [director] Paul Greengrass. Whenever he finishes a movie, I say, ‘Do you want me to do a rom-com pass on the next Bond film? A little bit more kissing, a little bit more family stuff’.

“Maybe I could bring true love to the Bond franchise, but I don’t think I’ll be asked.”

