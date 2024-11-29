Julia Roberts turned down a Notting Hill charity reunion because she thought the idea was “very poor”.
Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1999 romantic comedy, had planned to make a “mini-sequel” for his charity Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser following the success of his Love Actually follow-ups, but the 57-year-old actress rejected the proposal because his planned plot would have had her character, Anna Scott, divorced from Hugh Grant’s William Thacker.
Curtis told IndieWire: “I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced and Julia thought that was a very poor idea.”
The 68-year-old screenwriter, producer and director – who also wrote the screenplay for Four Weddings and a Funeral – said he did not think he would go back to his past films to do a full-length sequel.