Stars of the iconic action-drama series reunited on Monday for the premiere of Hulu’s After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, a docuseries exploring the show’s enduring legacy and how it became an era-defining, cultural phenomenon.

The series features new interviews with the cast as well as never-before-seen footage, chronicling how the lives of its stars have changed since the series’ conclusion in 2001.

Michael Newman (left) and Parker Stevenson (right) at the premiere of ABC News Studios docuseries 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun', held at The Bungalow on August 26, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo / Getty Images

The premiere was held at The Bungalow, a popular beachside bar in Santa Monica.

Baywatch ran from 1989 to 2001.

The series, which ran for 11 seasons, followed the lives of a group of lifeguards patrolling the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, focusing on the characters’ professional and personal challenges. The series was set in Los Angeles from 1989 to 1999, before being rebranded as Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999 to 2001. It was known for its large ensemble cast, spearheaded by David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon.

As well as Stevenson, other former Baywatch stars in attendance were Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert and Alexandra Paul. Pamela Anderson, who played the iconic role of C.J. Parker, was notably absent.

Eggert, 52, revealed in January this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing multiple tests, in December 2023 the actress was informed she had stage 2 cribriform carcinoma.

Stevenson shares two adopted children with late actress Kirstie Alley, whom he married in 1983. After adopting their son William in 1992 and daughter Lillie in 1995, the two divorced in 1997.

The former couple co-starred in the second instalment of the TV miniseries, North and South, in 1986.

Alley, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May 2022, died on December 5 that year. She was 71.

Shortly after her death, Stevenson honoured his ex-wife with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Sharing a photo from their marriage, he wrote: “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have.

“You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

In a statement shared to Alley’s social media, her children also paid tribute to their “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”