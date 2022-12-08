The Veronica’s Closet actress was diagnosed with colon cancer shortly before she died. Photo / WireImage

On Tuesday, Parker Stevenson shared a loving eulogy for his ex-wife Kirstie Alley following her passing at the age of 71, according to Daily Mail.

The Hardy Boy’s actor, 70, who shares children William, 30, and Lillie, 28, with the late Alley, wrote a touching tribute to his ex-wife on social media, accompanied by a picture from when they were married.

“Dear Kirstie,” the star wrote, “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

The pair married in 1983 and were together for 14 years. Closer magazine reported the Emmy winner blamed their breakup on being polar opposites of each other. “There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side. There was nothing other than maybe different goals in life.”

According to National Cancer Institute, Colon cancer is the second most prevalent cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Kirstie Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis in fright flick Scream Queens. Photo / Getty Images

Alley’s Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis described her as “a great comic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.”

The spooky series icon recalled a holiday memory that she shared with her co-star: “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Selma Blair responded to the tragic news, writing: “She was such a dynamite. Sad news indeed. May her memories be a blessing. Love.”

Alley was an active Scientologist and leaned on the religion while she was recovering from an addiction to cocaine. She lived near the church’s headquarters in Clearwater Florida at the time of her passing.

The star had achieved “Thetan 8″ status, the highest honour possible in the religion, reported Daily Mail. The group preaches that Scientology members will be reborn into a new life.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. Photo / Getty Images

When hearing about Alley’s passing, Look Who’s Talking co-star and fellow Scientology member John Travolta wrote on social media, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”















