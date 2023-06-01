Donna D'Errico in her Baywatch days.

Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico has turned heads after her recent Hollywood outing.

The 55-year-old shot to fame after being chosen as Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine in September 1995 and went on to star in Baywatch from 1996 to 1998. Now, she is turning heads for a different reason.

The actress turned content creator was on a walk with her 30-year-old son, Rhyan D’Errico, at the Hollywood Reservoir in California where she was spotted sporting a very fresh-faced and casual look.

Exclusive: Makeup-free ‘Baywatch’ babe Donna D’Errico looks completely different from her Instagram https://t.co/R9pXHR4OvB pic.twitter.com/YH6FPSQrgj — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2023

Wearing a white jumpsuit and yellow sports bra, the model donned a white cap and no makeup - resulting in her looking very different to her usually glam Instagram and OnlyFans looks that fans have become accustomed to.

It comes after she addressed fan speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery.

Taking to Instagram, D’Errico told her two million followers that she had lost 18kg which resulted in “loose skin” and felt uncomfortable so she underwent plastic to get rid of it.

Noting that she “went in and got that buttoned up”, she continued to say she had “no shame in admitting that. It made me feel better and more confident.”

“People love to say I owe my body to plastic surgery. If saying that and believing that makes them feel better about themselves, go for it.”

The star recently addressed speculation that she has undergone plastic surgery. Photo / Instagram

The star is no stranger to defending herself against social media users and did the same in July last year after an Instagram user commented on one of her skin-baring photos, telling her she needed to cover up.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want,” she said in response to the person.