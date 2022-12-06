Kirstie Alley's cause of death has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

A representative for Kirstie Alley has revealed the star’s cause of death.

Speaking to People magazine, the representative for the 71-year-old actress, who died yesterday, revealed doctors had “only recently discovered” Alley had colon cancer.

Alley’s children, True, 30, and Lillie Parker, 28, confirmed her death yesterday with an emotional tribute on their Instagram pages that was also posted on Alley’s social media accounts.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The pair thanked the medical staff at Moffitt Cancer Centre for caring for their mother and chose to remember her “zest and passion” for life.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They went on to thank fans for their love and prayers and asked that they respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

Alley shares her two children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997.

Before her marriage to Stevenson, she was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 after starring as Rebecca Howe in the NBC show Cheers and went on to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991 and a Golden Globe for best actress.

By 1994 she received her second Emmy after portraying Sally Goodson in the film David’s Mother.

Over the course of her career, Alley - who would have turned 72 next month - earned 76 acting credits.

The star, while mainly an icon in the 90s, continued to make an impact in pop culture in recent years after she competed on America’s Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.